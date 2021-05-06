Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.39. The company has a market cap of £357.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

