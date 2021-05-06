Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Sykes Enterprises also posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

