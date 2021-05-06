S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

