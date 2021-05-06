SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

