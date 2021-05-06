Susquehanna Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $409.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $374.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.