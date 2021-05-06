SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $1.84 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $14.50 or 0.00025403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $439.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00084346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.27 or 0.00825740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.50 or 0.09408306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

