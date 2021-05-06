Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $53.49

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.49, but opened at $56.30. Surmodics shares last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 53 shares.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.43 million, a PE ratio of 688.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Surmodics by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

