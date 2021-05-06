SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SunPower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 11,700,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $57.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

