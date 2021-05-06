Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE SU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 253,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

