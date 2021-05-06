Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%.

SU stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 6,374,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

