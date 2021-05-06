Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.13 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.48.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 over the last quarter.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
