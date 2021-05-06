Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.13 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.48.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 over the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.