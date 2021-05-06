Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.50. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 17,561 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

