Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,657% compared to the average volume of 321 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

