Strs Ohio Takes $1.69 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 132,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.