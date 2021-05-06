Strs Ohio Purchases 1,580 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $124.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.