Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American National Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in American National Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.