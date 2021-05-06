Strs Ohio Has $1.85 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Voya Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

