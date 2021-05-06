Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 19,209 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

