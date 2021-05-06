Strs Ohio Acquires 7,563 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

