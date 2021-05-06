Strs Ohio Acquires 3,341 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 45.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

