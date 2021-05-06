Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $13.47 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $166.01 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.