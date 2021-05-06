Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,356 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

