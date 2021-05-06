Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 911 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.