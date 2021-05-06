Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.