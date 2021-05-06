Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 25,516 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 170.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,322,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

