Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $40.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

