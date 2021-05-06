Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.49 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.