Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 157,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

