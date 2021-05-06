Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 553.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

