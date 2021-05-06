Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.