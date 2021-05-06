Strategic Education’s (STRA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

