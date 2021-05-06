StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SVI stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 172,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -46.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

