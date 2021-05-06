Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 76,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 16,912 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

