Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after buying an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after buying an additional 737,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.