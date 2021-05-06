Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

