Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
RCM stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
