Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $16.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of ICPT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 53,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,589. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

