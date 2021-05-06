stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,403.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $997.83 million and approximately $3,403.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,636.17 or 0.06382214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00278521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $665.01 or 0.01167224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.21 or 0.99795848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 274,418 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.