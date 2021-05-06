STERIS (NYSE:STE) versus Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Critical Survey

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

STERIS has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 13.97% 14.44% 9.32% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STERIS and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $214.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.90%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than STERIS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STERIS and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.03 billion 5.90 $407.61 million $5.64 37.13 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.61 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -10.63

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STERIS beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

