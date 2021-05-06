Stephens Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Equal Weight

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OCFC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

