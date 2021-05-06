Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

