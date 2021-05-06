Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 104,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,582. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,421,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,026,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $15,089,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.