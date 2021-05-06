Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $45.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

STZHF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 13,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Stelco has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

