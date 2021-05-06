Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Stelco stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Stelco has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

