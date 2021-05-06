State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 971 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,545 shares of company stock worth $269,090,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $280.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

