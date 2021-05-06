State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,698 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

CAG opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

