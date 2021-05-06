State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.94 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Trimble by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

