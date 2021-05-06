State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Motco grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.26 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

