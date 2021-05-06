State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after buying an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $160.74 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

