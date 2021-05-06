State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STE opened at $209.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $139.51 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.