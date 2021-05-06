State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.